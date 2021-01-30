‘Just doing our part’: UPIKE medical programs partner with PMC to keep vaccines flowing

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Pikeville Medical Center is working with the University of Pikeville’s Elliott School of Nursing, Kentucky College of Osteopathic Medicine, and Kentucky College of Optometry to help vaccinate the most vulnerable people in the region.

As PMC aims to administer 625 daily vaccines, students who plan to enter the medical field are volunteering their time to be part of the effort. According to PMC officials, teaming up is beneficial for students and the hospital.

“We’ve still got all of our patients in the hospital. So, having these students volunteer to help us with this has really helped us out,” said PMC Asst. VP of Physician Practices Stormie Adkins.

One of the volunteers, nursing student Sandra Bhatnagar, said she is excited to get her hands in the mix, working to bring the region into a COVID-free future.

“They can then go home and they are protected from COVID,” she said. “I think it’s really exciting. I love the experience. I love being a part of this. I mean, it’s a great opportunity, honestly, to come out here and give these vaccines to these people and just doing our part.”

Bhatnagar said, even though she never expected to be practicing medicine during a global pandemic, her desire to take care of people has only deepened.

”You still have to go out there and, you know, do our job. This is our job,” said Bhatnagar. “No matter what kind of virus or bacteria is out there, this is what we do. We go out and we help people no matter what the circumstances are.”

She said being able to be a part of the movement forward is worth more than she can explain. According to Adkins, the students who are giving of their time are at an advantage, being part of something bigger than they may have expected.

“When you go into nursing school, you go in and you want to make a difference and you want to help people,” said Adkins. “And what better time to make that difference than giving this vaccine during a pandemic?”

