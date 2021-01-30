Advertisement

Judge Executive: Lawrence County Courthouse remains closed

By Dakota Makres
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Lawrence County Judge-Executive Philip L. Carter posted on Facebook the courthouse will not open to walk-in foot traffic on Monday.

Judge Carter said officials will look at COVID-19 cases and the county’s color status on Friday, Feb. 5th to determine if the courthouse can reopen the following week Feb. 8th.

Courthouse staff will still offer services to community members. You can call 606-638-4102, opt. 4.

