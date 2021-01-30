Head-on crash on Highway 119 in Bell County closes road, sheriff’s deputy injured in separate crash
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 6:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Bell County dispatch officials told WYMT a head-on crash involving two cars happened on Highway 119 near Tanyard Hill.
Officials said people involved in the crash were taken to the hospital.
A Bell County’s Sheriff’s Deputy who was responding to the crash was involved in a separate crash. The deputy was taken to the hospital.
Officials said in total five people were taken to a hospital.
The road remains closed at this time.
We will update this story when we learn more.
