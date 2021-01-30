Advertisement

Head-on crash on Highway 119 in Bell County closes road, sheriff’s deputy injured in separate crash

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 6:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Bell County dispatch officials told WYMT a head-on crash involving two cars happened on Highway 119 near Tanyard Hill.

Officials said people involved in the crash were taken to the hospital.

A Bell County’s Sheriff’s Deputy who was responding to the crash was involved in a separate crash. The deputy was taken to the hospital.

Officials said in total five people were taken to a hospital.

The road remains closed at this time.

We will update this story when we learn more.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Billy Reynolds worked as a school bus driver and teacher, according to the superintendent of...
Family members shocked after teacher charged in murder-for-hire plot against mother
Isaiah Jackson. Devin Askew. Olivier Sarr. Terrence Clarke. Dontaie Allen. John Calipari. 2020...
UK men’s basketball program on pause, cancels Texas game
A Department of Health and Human Services employee holds a COVID-19 vaccine record card at...
People are sharing their vaccination cards on social media. Here’s why you probably shouldn’t
Kentucky Coronavirus
Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, seven deaths on Friday
Kentuckian in Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine trial gets welcome surprise

Latest News

Kentuckians struggle to receive unemployment
Kentuckians still struggling to get in contact with unemployment office
Photo Credit: Middlesboro Police Department Facebook
Middlesboro Police Department officers help elderly man change flat tire
The Kentucky Humane Society is caring for a dying dog that was left in the location’s parking...
Dying dog abandoned in Kentucky Humane Society parking lot
Laurel County sheriff reflects on saving child's life
Laurel County Sheriff’s Deputy reflects on saving baby’s life