Gatlinburg SkyBridge unveiling Valentine’s Day decor

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Gatlinburg SkyLift Park announced it will be unveiling its 2021 Valentine’s Day decor on the SkyBridge Tuesday.

The park took to social media showcasing their 2020 “Love is in the Air” themed Skybridge that was decked out in pink and white flowers.

We may be closed for routine maintenance until we open again Friday, but who is excited to see what we’ve done for “Love... Posted by Gatlinburg SkyLift Park on Thursday, January 28, 2021

The bridge reopened Friday at 10 a.m. after closing earlier in the week to switch out the decorations.

