Gatlinburg SkyBridge unveiling Valentine’s Day decor
The park took to social media to announce it will be unveiling its Valentine’s Day SkyBridge.
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 5:44 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Gatlinburg SkyLift Park announced it will be unveiling its 2021 Valentine’s Day decor on the SkyBridge Tuesday.
The park took to social media showcasing their 2020 “Love is in the Air” themed Skybridge that was decked out in pink and white flowers.
The bridge reopened Friday at 10 a.m. after closing earlier in the week to switch out the decorations.
