Advertisement

Floyd Central outlasts Lawrence County in overtime, takes control in girls 58th District

By Willie Hope
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 12:19 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANGLEY, Ky. (WYMT) - In a back and forth affair from Langley, it was Floyd Central who made enough plays in overtime to outlast Lawrence County, 67-59. The win keeps the Lady Jaguars undefeated on the season at 9-0, while dropping Lawrence County to 7-3.

Up four with just over a minute left, Kamryn Shannon came up with a huge strip to help ice the game for Floyd Central.

The Lady Jaguars outscored Lawrence County, 13-5 in the overtime frame after Lawrence County came all the way back to force overtime.

Floyd Central led 30-20 at the half before Lawrence County stormed back in the third quarter. Sophomore Kensley Feltner hit a three to put the Lady Bulldogs up one before Floyd Central’s Katie Jo Moore took the lead back. In the fourth quarter down two, Feltner missed on a drive, but freshman Kaison Ward was there for the putback to send the game into overtime.

Floyd Central will now turn its attention to the WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic next week. They play the winner of Knott Central and Owsley County on Thursday. Lawrence County will host Letcher Central on Monday.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Billy Reynolds worked as a school bus driver and teacher, according to the superintendent of...
Family members shocked after teacher charged in murder-for-hire plot against mother
Isaiah Jackson. Devin Askew. Olivier Sarr. Terrence Clarke. Dontaie Allen. John Calipari. 2020...
UK men’s basketball program on pause, cancels Texas game
A Department of Health and Human Services employee holds a COVID-19 vaccine record card at...
People are sharing their vaccination cards on social media. Here’s why you probably shouldn’t
Kentucky Coronavirus
Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, seven deaths on Friday
It happened on Bear Run Road just off Route 7 between Gallipolis and Crown City
Woman and 4-year-old killed in crash, 6-year-old seriously injured

Latest News

Whitney Caldwell Pineville girls basketball
Pineville eases past Lynn Camp on senior night to stay undefeated
Bree Howard, South Laurel
South Laurel moves to 4-5 with win over Williamsburg
Nicholas Howell Betsy Layne boys basketball
Betsy Layne sweeps Prestonsburg in 58th District doubleheader
WATCH: Appalachian Wireless Sports Overtime - January 29, 2021