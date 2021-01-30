Floyd Central outlasts Lawrence County in overtime, takes control in girls 58th District

LANGLEY, Ky. (WYMT) - In a back and forth affair from Langley, it was Floyd Central who made enough plays in overtime to outlast Lawrence County, 67-59. The win keeps the Lady Jaguars undefeated on the season at 9-0, while dropping Lawrence County to 7-3.

Up four with just over a minute left, Kamryn Shannon came up with a huge strip to help ice the game for Floyd Central.

The Lady Jaguars outscored Lawrence County, 13-5 in the overtime frame after Lawrence County came all the way back to force overtime.

Floyd Central led 30-20 at the half before Lawrence County stormed back in the third quarter. Sophomore Kensley Feltner hit a three to put the Lady Bulldogs up one before Floyd Central’s Katie Jo Moore took the lead back. In the fourth quarter down two, Feltner missed on a drive, but freshman Kaison Ward was there for the putback to send the game into overtime.

Floyd Central will now turn its attention to the WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic next week. They play the winner of Knott Central and Owsley County on Thursday. Lawrence County will host Letcher Central on Monday.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.