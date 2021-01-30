Advertisement

Dying dog abandoned in Kentucky Humane Society parking lot

The Kentucky Humane Society is caring for a dying dog that was left in the location’s parking...
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 5:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/WYMT) - The Kentucky Humane Society is caring for a dying dog that was left in the location’s parking lot Friday afternoon.

According to the Humane Society, the dog was left at the property around noon Friday, and a person dropping off donations saw the dog and alerted staff.

The dog was taken to the shelter’s Veterinary Services Department, where he was warmed with heated blankets and IV fluids. The staff said the dog, who is being called Ethan, was so weak that he couldn’t lift his head.

Staff said that bone outlines could be seen from Ethan’s skin, and his muscle loss was severe due to malnourishment. Ethan was also found filthy from urine and feces.

*WARNING - Images included in the embedded Facebook post may be considered disturbing. Viewer discretion advised.*

DYING DOG DUMPED AT KHS: Today around 12 pm, a dying dog was left in the KHS parking lot. Someone dropping off wish list...

Posted by Kentucky Humane Society on Friday, January 29, 2021

“Ethan is the thinnest dog I have ever seen that is still alive. He weighs 38 pounds when he should be around 80 pounds,” KHS shelter veterinarian Dr. Emily Bewley said. “To get in this shape, he had to have been starved for weeks.”

A veterinary technician took Ethan home to be monitored, but around 3 a.m. Saturday he began taking a turn for the worse with rapid breathing and neurological problems, according to KHS.

