Betsy Layne sweeps Prestonsburg in 58th District doubleheader

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Both Betsy Layne teams got big 58th District victories on the road at Prestonsburg. The boys team rolled past the Blackcats, 70-25, while the Lady Cats and Lady Blackcats needed overtime before Betsy Layne pulled out a 63-60 victory.

Betsy Layne (4-4) will participate in WYMT Food City Mountain Classic next week. Prestonsburg (1-3) hosts Knox Central on Saturday. The Lady Cats (3-5) travel to Harlan on Saturday, while the Lady Blackcats (6-6) host Phelps on Tuesday.

