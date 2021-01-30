Bell County sweeps Pride of the Mountains Basketball Showcase

PINEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - As the hosts of the Pride of the Mountains Basketball Showcase, both Bell County teams took away victories. The Lady Bobcats held off Knox Central, 69-63. The boys team handled Russell County, 58-37.

Both teams host Washburn out of Tennessee on the second day of the showcase. The boys (4-6) play at 3 p.m. while the girls (8-1) “flip-off” first at 1 p.m.

