Bell County sweeps Pride of the Mountains Basketball Showcase

By Willie Hope
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 12:28 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PINEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - As the hosts of the Pride of the Mountains Basketball Showcase, both Bell County teams took away victories. The Lady Bobcats held off Knox Central, 69-63. The boys team handled Russell County, 58-37.

Both teams host Washburn out of Tennessee on the second day of the showcase. The boys (4-6) play at 3 p.m. while the girls (8-1) “flip-off” first at 1 p.m.

