Attorney General Cameron urges dismissal of impeachment petition

The three grand jurors who disputed several crucial points in Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s...
The three grand jurors who disputed several crucial points in Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s decision not to indict any of the LMPD officers involved in Breonna Taylor’s death are now trying to get him impeached.(WAVE 3 News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky’s attorney general is urging state lawmakers to dismiss an impeachment petition against him.

In doing so, Attorney General Daniel Cameron is fighting back against allegations by three grand jurors from the Breonna Taylor death investigation.

The grand jurors joined in seeking Cameron’s ouster from office. The petition alleges Cameron breached public trust and failed to comply with his duties by misrepresenting grand jury findings in the Taylor case.

Cameron’s response says the petition is “so lacking in legal and factual support” that it should be dismissed.

The response was filed with the clerk of the Kentucky House late Friday.

