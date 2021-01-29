Advertisement

Woman arrested in Whitley County on drug possession charges

Courtney Canada
Courtney Canada(Whitley County Detention Center)
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 3:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Friday morning, police arrested one woman on drug charges.

Police pulled 24-year-old Courtney B. Canada over on South 10th Street in Williamsburg. After searching, police found 10 grams of crystal methamphetamine.

Canada was arrested and taken to the Whitley County Detention Center. She was charged with possession of a controlled substance and tampering with physical evidence.

