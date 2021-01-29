Advertisement

UK men’s basketball program on pause, cancels Texas game

Isaiah Jackson. Devin Askew. Olivier Sarr. Terrence Clarke. Dontaie Allen. John Calipari. 2020...
Isaiah Jackson. Devin Askew. Olivier Sarr. Terrence Clarke. Dontaie Allen. John Calipari. 2020 Pro Day. Photo by Chet White | UK Athletics(Chet White | UK Athletics)
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 11:52 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. – The Kentucky men’s basketball program has been put on a 48-hour pause, including the cancellation of Saturday’s game vs. Texas, due to a combination of positive testing, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the program. The decision is consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 and UK Athletics COVID-19 management requirements.

The SEC’s COVID-19 management requirements, as developed by the SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force, are available on SECsports.com. The health and safety of Wildcat student-athletes, coaches and staff remains UK Athletics’ No. 1 priority.

UK ticket holders will receive further communication via email, including if additional changes are made to Kentucky’s schedule throughout the season. Given the unusual nature of this season – specifically, the current unknowns related to postponed games getting rescheduled or canceled games getting replaced – UK Athletics appreciates the continued support, flexibility and understanding of its ticket holders. For games that are canceled and not rescheduled, UK Athletics will evaluate credit and refund options for the ticket portion of payment at the conclusion of the season.

This is the first cancellation of the season for Kentucky. UK’s previously scheduled games vs. Detroit Mercy and South Carolina were postponed due to COVID-19 safety protocols within those programs. Make-up dates for those games have not been determined.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Governor Beshear announced close to 70 deaths Thursday, revealed new vaccine sites
London KY theft
Can you help police identify these two?
Susan Schell
Kentucky woman missing for almost a week
Man fleeing troopers hits car, killing mother, 2 young kids
It happened on Bear Run Road just off Route 7 between Gallipolis and Crown City
Woman and 4-year-old killed in crash, 6-year-old seriously injured

Latest News

EKU announces it's joining the Atlantic Sun Conference in July 2021.
EKU to join Atlantic Sun Conference in July
Kentucky Wildcats guard Rhyne Howard (10) brings the ball up court during the first half of an...
No. 15 Kentucky takes down Alabama at Rupp Arena
Due to the delay in the start of the high school basketball season, the 34th annual WYMT...
New dates and times announced for 34th annual WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic
Reed Sheppard is averaging 31 points and ten assists for North Laurel through eight games.
North Laurel leads the state in scoring averaging 95 ppg