Two arrested and on drug trafficking charges near school in London
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Thursday, the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people on drug trafficking charges.
Police were conducting a welfare check on several of the children at the home of 32-year-old John Scroggins and 32-year-old Erika Hall in London.
Suboxone, marijuana, and a large quantity of hypodermic needles were found. Police were able to determine that Scroggins and Hall were trafficking drugs.
Police say a school is within 1000 feet of the home.
John Scroggins and Erika Hall were charged with trafficking in a controlled substance within 1000 feet of a school, possession of drug paraphernalia, wanton endangerment, and possession of marijuana.
Both were taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.
