Two arrested and on drug trafficking charges near school in London

John Scroggins & Erika Hall
John Scroggins & Erika Hall(Laurel County Correctional Center)
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 1:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Thursday, the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people on drug trafficking charges.

Police were conducting a welfare check on several of the children at the home of 32-year-old John Scroggins and 32-year-old Erika Hall in London.

Suboxone, marijuana, and a large quantity of hypodermic needles were found. Police were able to determine that Scroggins and Hall were trafficking drugs.

Police say a school is within 1000 feet of the home.

John Scroggins and Erika Hall were charged with trafficking in a controlled substance within 1000 feet of a school, possession of drug paraphernalia, wanton endangerment, and possession of marijuana.

Both were taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

