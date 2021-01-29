Advertisement

Toddler killed in accidental shooting by 4-year-old in Miss.

A 2-year-old girl was transported to a regional medical center and later pronounced dead.
A 2-year-old girl was transported to a regional medical center and later pronounced dead.(Source: WDAM/Gray News)
By WDAM staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 6:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM/Gray News) - A 2-year-old girl died Friday after being accidentally shot by her 4-year-old brother in Jones County.

Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin said his department responded to the shooting on New Hope Road Friday morning.

The 2-year-old girl was transported by EMServ to South Central Regional Medical Center and later pronounced dead.

According to the sheriff’s department, the girl was shot once with a handgun.

The Hattiesburg Police Department assisted in the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WDAM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Governor Beshear announced close to 70 deaths Thursday, revealed new vaccine sites
London KY theft
Can you help police identify these two?
Susan Schell
Kentucky woman missing for almost a week
It happened on Bear Run Road just off Route 7 between Gallipolis and Crown City
Woman and 4-year-old killed in crash, 6-year-old seriously injured
Man fleeing troopers hits car, killing mother, 2 young kids

Latest News

To fully understand why that’s the case, let’s look at how we got here, and what it means for...
Relax. The Reddit-hedge fund battle won’t tank Your 401(k)
UPIKE students in the school's medical programs are volunteering their time at Pikeville...
‘Just doing our part’: UPIKE medical programs partner with PMC to keep vaccines flowing
Mask
‘Just doing our part’: UPIKE medical programs partner with PMC to keep vaccines flowing- 4:30 p.m.
The Read Spotted Newt to celebrate one year of being in business PKG
The Read Spotted Newt to celebrate one year of being in business PKG
Gloves
‘Just doing our part’: UPIKE medical programs partner with PMC to keep vaccines flowing- 6 p.m.