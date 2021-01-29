Advertisement

The Read Spotted Newt to celebrate one year of business on Saturday

Read Spotted Newt
Read Spotted Newt(WYMT)
By Vivica Grayson
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 2:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - One business in Hazard is celebrating an achievement on Saturday.

For many, owning a business is rewarding and for Owner Mandi Sheffel, opening the Read Spotted Newt was no different.

“I am really proud of this bookstore and I felt like it not only was it something that I wanted in the community but I think it’s something everybody else wanted too,” said Sheffel.

But shortly after opening in January of 2020, the business experienced flooding which Sheffel says was heartbreaking.

“We did a ribbon cutting, you know. For seven days later for you to be standing outside, watching the water just getting higher and higher. I mean it was emotional,” she said.

Then due to uncertainty and higher demand Sheffel says keeping the business located on Main Street would not work. Therefore the bookstore relocated to its current location.

“It grew quickly. I saw probably in the first four months that I was going to have to move. That that spot wasn’t going to work,” she said.

Likewise the pandemic also impacted her business, but Sheffel says it may have helped.

“You know because people were at home and I think they were looking for ways to spend their free time,” she said.

But Sheffel says with the challenges faced and the community’s support, it feels good to make it to one year.

“I don’t feel like I’ve been on my own at all, in this. I feel like Hazard and really the region. Not just Hazard just has accepted me with open arms and has been really excited the prospects of a bookstore,” she said.

Sheffel says to celebrate one year of business on Saturday, she will be offering 20% off on all books. She will also be having a few giveaways and will be holding a drawing for a gift basket that will include Read Spotted Newt merchandise.

Man fleeing troopers hits car, killing mother, 2 young kids

