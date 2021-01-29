Tennessee reports record-breaking number of gun sales in 2020

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reported a record number of gun sales in the state during 2020.

According to data from TBI’s Tennessee Instant Check System for Background Checks, gun transactions increased by 53 percent compared to 2019.

In 2019, TBI reported 484,000 background checks, while in 2020, 740,000 were conducted.

TBI officials said events like the pandemic, civil unrest and the presidential election led to an increased interest in owning a weapon in 2020.

