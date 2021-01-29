Advertisement

Rowan Co. organization helps family of nine after their house burns down

An eastern Kentucky family is displaced, with nothing, after a fire burned down their home.
An eastern Kentucky family is displaced, with nothing, after a fire burned down their home.(WKYT)
By Olivia Russell
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 4:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - An eastern Kentucky family is displaced, with nothing, after a fire burned down their home. Now, an organization is stepping up to help them out as they find a new place to live.

A chimney and ashes are just about everything left behind of the home. The family who lived there said they barely made it out in time, and now all they have are the clothes they were wearing that night.

“It was literally at our heels as we were going out.” Kathy Holbrook said she woke up to the fire around 3 a.m. Wednesday morning and the house was completely engulfed in just a few minutes.

A total of nine people, including her four young granddaughters, made it out safely, but they left behind everything-- like wallets, diapers, and medical equipment.

Gateway Helping Hands stepped up to give the family clothes and food the next day, and they’re helping to fill whatever needs they have. Holbrook is thankful for the help and said the community support is the most important part.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s a dollar amount or just sympathy. You never know what that person is going through and what that means to that person at that time. Be willing to even give just a smile and a good thought for a day or even a prayer,” Holbrook said.

Holbrook says the family is staying with a friend right now, and they’re looking for a new home.

You can contact Gateway Helping Hands through Facebook to donate. In the tweet below, you’ll find a list of items the family needs.

