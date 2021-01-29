Rain and snow possible this weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Are you tired of the snow? Well, it looks like more is on the way starting this weekend! We’ll see those mostly clear skies tonight with temperatures dropping into the lower 20s.

The Weekend

We will start out with a little bit of sunshine Saturday but clouds and showers increase later Saturday evening. Highs will be in the mid-40s with lows dropping into the mid-30s. This rain could transition into snow for our higher elevations and some of our northeast counties. It shouldn’t last long as a warm front moves in overnight and warms up temperatures as we head into Sunday.

We will start out your Sunday on the soggy side. Highs will get into the low to mid-50s with some breezy conditions. Winds could gust up to 25-30 MPH early Sunday morning into the afternoon hours. Those winds will be from the south to southwest at times which will allow us to warm up pretty quickly. As a low pressure passes us it will allow temperatures to drop into the lower 30s which means that rain will likely transition into snow Sunday night into Monday.

Extended Forecast

Cloudy skies continue Monday with highs getting into the lower 40s. We’ll see those highs early with temperatures dropping throughout the day. We will see those snow showers throughout the day Monday with overnight lows dropping into the mid-20s.

A few flurries are possible Tuesday morning with highs only getting into the mid-30s. Overnight lows will drop into the low to mid-20s.

Sunshine returns Wednesday with highs getting into the mid-40s. Our next rain maker will possibly move in later Thursday into Friday. Right now this system looks to just be rain as temperatures will be in the 50s by the end of the week.

