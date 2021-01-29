One southern Kentucky hospital hopes to give out 500 vaccines a week

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One southern Kentucky hospital is able to vaccinate hundreds of people, in the phase one category, a week.

Dr. Amber Ferebee at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital tells WYMT that many of those being vaccinated are of the age of 70 and up.

Starting Monday at 10 a.m. and every week after, the Somerset hospital will be taking people on a first come first serve basis. This includes those in the critical age range of 70 and over.

“The outpouring from the public has been very positive. We are very encouraged by how many in our community want to be COVID-19 vaccine heroes,” said Dr. Ferebee.

More than 3,000 people have been vaccinated at the Somerset hospital and starting next week they will take appointments to vaccinate 500 a week. The key group is Phase 1-B, which includes those 70 and older. However, many in that critical age group have already received their initial shots.

DR. Ferebee said, “We have individuals coming in that are so thankful. They are tearful. They are so thankful on how this is going to improve their quality of life moving forward.”

Those in phase 1-C, people 60 and over and essential workers, may also be eligible to get their vaccine. This ensures that at least 90% of all doses are administered within 7 days of arrival.

The staff at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital say people can leave information by calling a hotline, and that they will be given a follow-up call with exact times and locations to get their shots.

