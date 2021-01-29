No. 15 Kentucky takes down Alabama at Rupp Arena

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - No. 15 Kentucky bounced back from its loss to Tennessee on Saturday with an 81-68 win over Alabama. The Cats improve to 12-4 overall and 5-3 in SEC play with the victory.

After struggling against Tennessee, Rhyne Howard was up to her usual tricks, leading the Cats with16 points, eight rebounds and six assists. On her birthday, Robyn Benton pitched in 15 points, going 3/5 from three. Chasity Patterson and Dre’Una Edwards joined the two in double figures with 10 points.

The Wildcats are back in action on Sunday when they host Missouri. Game tips off at 1 p.m. on the SEC Network.

