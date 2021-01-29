Mountain Arts Center bringing some magic to the stage

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Mountain Arts Center is preparing for a night of illusions, inviting the Jason Bishop Show to its stage on March 5.

Executive Director Joe Campbell said the show, which will showcase the popular illusionist’s act for the first time at the MAC, will be one to remember.

“Well-known magician, illusionist, from across the country. He’s in Las Vegas and Los Angeles. He’s been on the Today Show and all the late-night shows, so it’s really cool to have,” said Campbell. “We’ve not had an illusionist in a long time.”

Tickets are available now for the 7:30 p.m. show and social distancing guidelines will be in place. Get your ticket by calling 888-MAC-ARTS or 606-886-2623.

