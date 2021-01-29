Advertisement

Mountain Arts Center bringing some magic to the stage

By Buddy Forbes
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 7:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Mountain Arts Center is preparing for a night of illusions, inviting the Jason Bishop Show to its stage on March 5.

Executive Director Joe Campbell said the show, which will showcase the popular illusionist’s act for the first time at the MAC, will be one to remember.

“Well-known magician, illusionist, from across the country. He’s in Las Vegas and Los Angeles. He’s been on the Today Show and all the late-night shows, so it’s really cool to have,” said Campbell. “We’ve not had an illusionist in a long time.”

Tickets are available now for the 7:30 p.m. show and social distancing guidelines will be in place. Get your ticket by calling 888-MAC-ARTS or 606-886-2623.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for most of our counties. Our mountain counties are...
Accumulating snowfall likely for most tonight
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.
New COVID-19 variant found in Kentucky, details and reassurance discussed in Wednesday’s COVID-19 briefing
Whitley County teacher struggles with long term effects from COVID-19
’I thought, it can’t happen to me’: Whitley County man experiences long term effects after COVID-19 diagnosis
London KY theft
Can you help police identify these two?
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Governor Beshear announced close to 70 deaths Thursday, revealed new vaccine sites

Latest News

Grants awarded to small businesses in Whitesburg
Photo: University of the Cumberlands
University of the Cumberlands gives relief funds to students
Feeding Kentucky organization chosen to receive remaining inauguration funds
Feeding Kentucky organization chosen to receive remaining inauguration funds
35 years later: Director of Challenger Learning Center remembers the Challenger explosion 6 p.m.
35 years later: Director of Challenger Learning Center remembers the Challenger explosion 6 p.m.