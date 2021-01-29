Man in Pike County arrested on drug and weapon charges

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One man was arrested on drug and weapon charges after deputies with the Pike County Sheriff’s Office served a warrant in Ashcamp at his home.

Police found $1000.00 cash, suboxone strips, Xanax tablets, and three handguns in Adam Little’s (64) home.

Little was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

He was then taken to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office.

