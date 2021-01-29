Advertisement

Local health departments seeing delays in COVID-19 vaccine shipments

(Cory Sanning/WYMT)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 2:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Cumberland Valley District Health Department received 800 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine earlier this month.

“We advertised those doses for phase 1A healthcare workers,” said Public Health Director Christie Green. “This included people who provide in-home care such as aids and attendants,” she added.

Healthcare workers in Clay, Jackson and Rockcastle counties have received their first dose of the vaccine.

“So, we’ve actually started providing that second dose to those that got theirs early,” said Green.

The health department has a waiting list, that is now closed, with others in the community waiting for their first dose of the Moderna vaccine.

“It’s really not a lack of vaccine in the long run,” said Green. “It’s just a glitch in getting the inventory moving from the federal level down,” she added.

The health department orders vaccines based on the community’s needs. It expects to order more first-time doses in mid-February.

”We anticipate opening that to phase 1C potentially, so it would include people 70 and over,” added Green.

If you are waiting for a vaccine in Clay, Rockcastle or Jackson counties. Green encourages you to find other vaccine locations as the health department works to order more.

“I think especially those with chronic conditions and people over 70, we’re finding they’re very interested in getting this vaccine, very willing to take it,” said Green.

