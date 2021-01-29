Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, four deaths on Friday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Health departments across Eastern Kentucky released new coronavirus numbers and four deaths on Friday.

The Harlan County Health Department reported one death bringing the death toll to 61. The county also had 17 new cases bringing the total to 2,203.

The Laurel County Health Department reported two deaths bringing the death toll to 32. The county also had 49 new cases bringing the total to 5,344.

The Kentucky River District Health Department reported one death in Perry County bringing the death toll to 25. The county also reported 18 new cases bringing the total to 1,974. Knott County has six new cases bringing the total to 889. Lee County reported two new cases bringing the total to 1,125. There are 15 new cases in Leslie County bringing the total to 685. Letcher County reported 19 new cases bringing the total to 1,481. Owsley County has one new case bringing the total to 363. Wolfe County reported six new cases bringing the total to 380.

The Whitley County Health Department reported 36 new cases surpassing 3,000 total COVID-19 cases. The county now has 3,019 cases with 302 of those active.

The Bell County Health Department reported 16 new cases bringing the total to 2,429 with 113 of those active.

The Cumberland Valley District Health Department reported five new cases in Clay County bringing the total to 1,784 with 159 of those active. There is one new case in Jackson County bringing the total to 681 with 135 of those active.

The Knox County Health Department reported 27 new cases with five of those being children. This brings the county’s total to 2,729 with 177 of those active.

The Floyd County Health Department reported 32 new cases bringing the total to 2,706 with 309 of those active. Health officials are also warning that if you attended a funeral at Hall Funeral Home on Monday, Jan 25th you may have been exposed to COVID-19. Also, if you attended a 5 a.m. fitness class at ProFitness on Jan 26th or 27th you could have been exposed to the virus as well.

