Kentuckians 70 and older frustrated with vaccine sign up troubles

Kentuckians age 70 and older are now eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. But many are dissatisfied with the distribution and sign up process.(WKYT)
By Chelsea Jones
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 5:44 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - When it came time for Nancy Grigsby to get her COVID-19 vaccine, she didn’t hesitate to sign up.

“It’s difficult when you hear the governor allude to the fact that it’s going to be so easy and it just isn’t,” Grigsby said.

But she and other Kentuckians 70 and older are frustrated with the entire process. Four regional sites are now offering COVID-19 vaccines, but for Bill Hill, who lives in Frankfort, that’s too far of a drive.

VACCINE TEAM | Gov. Andy Beshear answers vaccine rollout questions

“I don’t understand why we don’t keep it closer to the people and keep it through the local county health departments,” Hill said.

Phil Brashear thinks the website to sign up could be better. He’s not sure if he and his wife can schedule an appointment at the same time.

“I’m capable of going alone but she needs me with her to navigate and make sure she’s able get through,” Brashear said.

Brashear, who’s 79, put up a green background for his virtual call our WKYT’s Chelsea Jones. But some older adults are not as tech savvy.

Many of our viewers say they understand that vaccines are in limited supply, but they wish the distribution process was smoother.

“A lot of people our age have spent the last year hiding from this bug,” Hill said.

They tell us they’re ready for this pandemic to be over just like everybody else.

“I want to be able to go see my grandchildren,” Grigsby said.

