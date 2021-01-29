Advertisement

Kentuckian in Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine trial gets welcome surprise

(David Graf)
By WAVE News Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 2:51 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There’s a lot weighing on the COVID-19 vaccine results coming soon from Johnson and Johnson.

If its single-dose vaccine gets emergency-use authorization sometime in the near future, more people could get access, as it only requires normal refrigeration. One woman in the trial got some surprising news from her participation.

Lelia Sublett is one of many Kentuckians taking part in Johnson and Johnson’s double-blind placebo-controlled trial where you don’t know whether you’re getting the vaccine. Sublett was willing to be part of the two-year trial in the hope of helping fight the virus in some small way.

“Whatever we can do to get more vaccines out there and to as many people as we can,” Sublett said. “I mean, why not be a part of that?”

The former school teacher who’s over 60 -- and her husband, Dr. Jim Sublett -- were randomized last year for the Johnson and Johnson trial, working with the University of Kentucky, Baptist Health Lexington and Norton Healthcare in Louisville.

“What we knew about Johnson and Johnson at that time, was that it was going to be a one-shot vaccine without the requirements of cold storage and so forth,” Dr. Jim Sublett said.

Right around the holidays, as the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines were getting approval, Sublett, a family allergy and asthma allergist-immunologist who sees high-risk patients, knew he needed to be vaccinated, so he contacted Norton officials working with the trial.

“If you’re a healthcare worker, you can break the blind,” he said. “In my case, I had the placebo, so I was able to go ahead and get the Pfizer vaccine.”

Lelia Sublett remained in the dark until just a few days ago, when she got a call from trial representatives.

“I was going to be unblinded, and I just assumed that I was placebo,” she said. That’s because just like her husband, she had no reaction to the shot. Caught off guard in a good way, she was told she had the vaccine.

“It was like I had won the lottery,” she said. “That’s the best way I can describe it.”

With elderly relatives in other parts of the commonwealth who haven’t been able to get the vaccine yet, Sublett said she hopes her trial involvement will help change that soon, especially since the one-dose vaccine can get to rural areas as it doesn’t need super cold storage.

“It’s beyond exciting to know that this vaccine from all indications will soon be on the market,” Sublett said, adding that she’s impressed with how thorough the trial has been so far, and encourages anyone who is offered a vaccine to take it.

