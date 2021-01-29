Governor Justice announces all nursing homes have been vaccinated in W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has announced all nursing homes across the state have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

He made the announcement during his press conference on Friday.

101% of vaccines received on first round doses have been administered, according to the Governor.

Since the COVID-19 vaccine registration system launched, 133,000 residents have gotten registered since Monday. For information on vaccines, click here.

Next week, there will be vaccine clinics in all 55 counties, Governor Justice says.

Governor Justice also addressed teacher vaccinations across the state. He says, “absolutely if you don’t have your shot you can register on Everbridge right now, being told you can’t register on Everbidge is ridiculous. You will be treated as essential.”

If you passed and didn’t get the first shot, you are still considered as essential and you should preregister if you want the vaccine.

As of 5 p.m. on Friday, January 29, all school employees, ages 50 and above who had requested the vaccine during the first round will have received it. All school employees who are scheduled for a second dose will get it where they got their first dose, Governor Justice says.

On Everbridge, you should go ahead and pre-register. Governor Justice says they are aware the system says if you’re already on a list, you don’t need to pre-register, but now, he says you can go ahead and do so.

This is a developing story.

