Gov. Beshear reports a positivity rate below 9%, more than 2,000 cases Friday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced 2,608 new cases and 57 new deaths in Kentucky on Friday.

At least 358,478 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 3,668.

43,052 people have recovered from the virus.

4,021,807 Kentuckians have received tests.

The positivity rate dropped below 9% and is currently 8.75%.

Kentucky COVID-19 01/29/2021 update. (none)

“Our declining positivity rate shows that Kentuckians are continuing to make those small sacrifices we’ve been talking about all year in order to protect each other until we get enough vaccines for everyone who wants one,” said Gov. Beshear. “Wearing masks around people from different households, social distancing, washing their hands, staying home when they can and getting tested regularly. It’s the simple things you’re probably sick of hearing about by now that can make the biggest difference as we near the finish line.”

As of Thursday, 111 out of 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

You can see how your county is doing right now here.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.