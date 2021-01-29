Advertisement

Gov. Beshear releases regional vaccine site information; concerns raised that some people in the priority group are being overlooked

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 3:40 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 2,947 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the state total to 355,877 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 9.04 percent positivity rate. Of Thursday’s new cases, 498 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 69 reported COVID-19 related deaths on Thursday, bringing the state total to 3,611. That’s the highest ever single-day total.

As of Thursday, 1,561 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 370 are in the ICU, and 205 are on ventilators. At least 42,684 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

The governor announced four regional vaccine sites will be opening the first week of February. One will be at Alltech Arena at Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington and opens Tuesday, Feb. 2 at 10 a.m.. Appointments will be required-- you can click here to register.

VACCINE TEAM | 3 things to know from today’s vaccine announcement

The state says 3,000 appointments will be available per week, for people in tier 1B only at this time.

“These appointments, which are currently limited due to supplies, are for Kentuckians in phase 1B, particularly those 70 and older. These should be 3,000 appointments at the Horse Park, and others across the state aimed at getting our seniors 70 and up vaccinated,” Gov. Beshear said.

But, within about an hour of the Kroger website opening up for scheduling, every appointment at the Kentucky Horse Park was booked, leaving countless of those priority Kentuckians still without their “shot of hope.”

That includes Fay Grider’s parents who, without a computer or internet access at their home, never had a chance of scheduling an appointment.

“My mom is 72 and my stepfather is 86,” Grider, who lives in Bourbon County, said. “It’s just a generation depending on another generation for information, so they depend on me to get on the internet every day, hopefully, I have time to do it, hopefully, I can do it, but what about the 70 and older that don’t have that help.”

For Grider, it’s becoming a “shot of fear” that many in that age group especially in rural counties are going to be left behind.

And, even after hearing the governor address some of her concerns, Grider said she still has more questions than answers.

The state is also launching a new website and hotline for vaccine information that will be live following the governor’s press briefing Thursday.

