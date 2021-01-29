Advertisement

Frigid start to Friday, chances for rain and snow return this weekend

WYMT Cold
WYMT Cold(WYMT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 2:05 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - While we get a break from the mess today, it will be back as we wrap up January and start February in the next few days.

Today and Tonight

After a bitterly cold morning, a mix of sun and clouds will push us above freezing this afternoon. Highs should top out in the mid to upper 30s. Be careful out there early, because slick spots are definitely possible, especially anywhere you see a wet spot on the roads. Wind chills will also be in the low to mid-teens early, so bundle up and limit your time outside.

Tonight, we’ll start with clear skies and then add more clouds in later. That will keep us in the low to mid-20s for overnight lows.

Weekend Forecast

The first half of your Saturday looks decent. We’ll start off with a mix of sun and clouds with more clouds later and rain chances moving in late in the evening. Highs get into the upper 40s. Saturday night, the rain could change over to snow for a little while in spots as temperatures drop into the mid-30s. I wouldn’t be surprised if the higher elevations woke up Sunday morning to some snow, especially on colder surfaces.

During the day Sunday, we switch back over to rain for all as temperatures climb into the low to mid-50s. We will drop again, and fast, on Sunday night. Lows will get down to the low to mid-30s, changing our rain back over to snow.

Extended Forecast

Your high for the first day of February on Monday will be in the low 40s at midnight and drop through the day. Snow showers will around in scattered form throughout the day and most locations will likely see at least a little snow on the ground. As of right now, this is not a big event in the terms of accumulation but could cause some travel issues late Monday and Tuesday morning. We’re keeping a close eye on it. Lows will drop into the mid-20s Monday night.

After a few flurries on Tuesday morning, skies will clear to sunshine late in the day. Highs will be chilly, topping out in the mid-30s.

