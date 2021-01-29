Advertisement

Former Henry Clay, UK slugger Collin Cowgill named manager of Seattle affiliate

34-year-old Lexington native gets first pro coaching assignment
Former UK great Collin Cowgill has been named manager of the Seattle Mariners Double-A team.
Former UK great Collin Cowgill has been named manager of the Seattle Mariners Double-A team.
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 2:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Collin Cowgill, who played at Henry Clay and was a first-team All-American at UK, is the new manager of the Arkansas Travelers. The Travelers are the Double-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners.

The Lexington native had previously joined the Seattle organization on a minor league deal last winter, but couldn’t get a call-up to the parent team during the 2020 season.

Cowgill last appeared in the majors in 2016, retiring with a career .234 average in 759 plate appearances for the Diamondbacks, Athletics, Angels, Mets and Indians over six seasons.

Cowgill, a member of the UK Athletics Hall of Fame, led the Wildcats to their first SEC championship in 2006. He was named a first-team All-American in 2008. He is a two-time Academic All-American.

