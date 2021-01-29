Advertisement

Following CDC study finding low transmission in schools, officials say decision requires local data

Fayette County Public Schools haven't met for in person instruction in nearly one year.
Fayette County Public Schools haven't met for in person instruction in nearly one year.
By Shelby Lofton
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 9:49 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - New data from the CDC suggests students can safely return to school, but some officials said the decision needs to be made on the local level.

A recent study examined 17 schools in rural Wisconsin where masks were worn and social distancing was enforced. The CDC found transmission of the virus in those schools was low.

Jessica Fletcher, senior communications director for the Kentucky nonprofit Prichard Committee for Academic Excellence, said this study alone isn’t enough to make the call to return to in-person learning.

“The CDC report is encouraging, however we really need to look at multiple levels of data to know when would be the best time for kids to go back,” said Fletcher.

It’s been nearly one year since Fayette County Public schools have been meeting in person. The start date for in-person learning has been delayed several times because of the local COVID-19 positivity rate, as well as other factors.

President Biden is pushing for the majority of schools to reopen in his first 100 days. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Thursday that the data from the CDC study can’t be applied everywhere.

“It’s more of a challenge in public schools where they don’t have that funding from tuition or smaller populations where it’s easier to put in place the actions needed to keep the schools open,” Psaki said.

Fletcher said the Prichard Committee has found in surveys that situations and certain variables are different from classroom to classroom across the state.

“Districts and health departments really need to be working hand in hand to determine if they should be in or not, this is a local decision,” she said.

National public health expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said he backs the CDC’s study and supports children returning to in-person learning.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for most of our counties. Our mountain counties are...
Accumulating snowfall likely for most tonight
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.
New COVID-19 variant found in Kentucky, details and reassurance discussed in Wednesday’s COVID-19 briefing
Whitley County teacher struggles with long term effects from COVID-19
’I thought, it can’t happen to me’: Whitley County man experiences long term effects after COVID-19 diagnosis
London KY theft
Can you help police identify these two?
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Governor Beshear announced close to 70 deaths Thursday, revealed new vaccine sites

Latest News

The Jason Bishop Show will take the stage March 5.
Mountain Arts Center bringing some magic to the stage
Grants awarded to small businesses in Whitesburg
Photo: University of the Cumberlands
University of the Cumberlands gives relief funds to students
Feeding Kentucky organization chosen to receive remaining inauguration funds
Feeding Kentucky organization chosen to receive remaining inauguration funds