Family members shocked after teacher charged in murder-for-hire plot against mother

OLIVE HILL, Ky (WSAZ) -- A family was left in disbelief after a man was arrested and charged with solicitation of murder, accused of trying to hire someone to kill his mother.

Billy Reynolds, 41, was taken Thursday to the Carter County Detention Center.

Reynolds worked as a school bus driver and teacher, according to the superintendent of Carter County Schools.

Kentucky State Police say they were contacted Jan. 15 by someone claiming Reynolds was trying to hire them to kill his mother for $10,000. The arrest citation says Reynolds gave that cooperating witness a retainer fee.

After an investigation, Kentucky State Police say they and the FBI were able to implicate and arrest Reynolds.

Reynolds’ home is located next to his mother’s along Route 986 in Olive Hill, with a large section of land in between.

Family members tell WSAZ this comes as a shock, and it’s heartbreaking for the whole family. Several relatives who didn’t want to go on camera said they have no idea why Reynolds would want to harm his own mother.

The suspect’s uncle says Reynolds is a hard worker and has never been in trouble before.

Investigators are not saying anything yet about a motive.

The superintendent of Carter County Schools says Reynolds has been suspended pending the outcome of the investigation.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

______________________________________________________________

OLIVE HILL, Ky (WSAZ) --The Superintendent of Carter County Schools confirms to WSAZ.com Thursday that Billy Reynolds, 41, was a teacher and bus driver for the district.

Troopers with Kentucky State Police say Reynolds’ murder for hire plot against his mother was foiled when the individual he was attempting to hire contacted them.

Superintendent Dr. Ronnie Dotson says Reynolds has been suspended pending the outcome of the investigation.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

OLIVE HILL, Ky (WSAZ) -- A man has been arrested for attempting to hire someone to kill his mother.

According to Kentucky State Police in Ashland, on January 15 an individual notified troopers that Billy Reynolds, 41, had spoken to them about a murder for hire plot against his mother.

After an investigation, detectives with the Kentucky State Police and FBI were able to implicate and arrest Billy Reynolds, 41.

Reynolds is facing a Class B felony charge of solicitation of murder and is currently in the Carter County Detention Center.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.