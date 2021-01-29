Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center vaccine site scheduling appointments

DANVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Ephraim McDowell Regional Hospital in Danville is taking appointments for Kentuckians to receive COVID-19 vaccines.

It is part of a partnership between the state and Kroger to speed up vaccine distribution.

The vaccines will be given on Tuesdays, but people have to call to get an appointment first.

“I’m just waiting. I’ve been in the house since last March,” Pam Hawkins said.

Hawkins won’t leave her home except to get groceries or medicine. The 77- year-old saw a ray of hope and freedom when she found out Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center was offering vaccines for her age group. But her hopes were quickly dashed.

“I’ve tried all day to get through to them— I get a busy signal or the sound that all the circuits are tied up,” Hawkins said.

“We have 300 patients already scheduled. So that is our weekly allotment that we currently have,” said Jason Dean with the Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center.

In fact, Ephraim McDowell is already booked for the following week’s 300 appointments.

“So far through today, we have 171,000 people calling the line,” Dean said.

Hawkins being one of them.

“My son is a nurse and he says they have people from five counties calling in to one line. It’s very discouraging,” Hawkins said.

Ephraim McDowell officials say because of issues beyond their control, such as manufacturing and distribution, they can only vaccinate 300 a day, but they say eventually they hope sooner than later they can vaccinate thousands every week.

It’s bad news for people like Hawkins who wants a vaccine, but health leaders see the good in the bad.

“It’s amazing. It shows how much people want to be vaccinated and want to end the pandemic. We want to serve the community. We are grateful that we can do that,” Dean said.

“I just hope that it comes soon so I can get vaccinated and others like me can. We are in that group that are kinda locked in their houses,” Hawkins said.

Currently, appointments at McDowell must be done over the phone and cannot be made online.

You can call (859) 936-8350 Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to pre-register.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.