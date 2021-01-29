Dozens of new jobs coming to Southwest Virginia later this year

GRUNDY, Va. (WJHL) – Officials with the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority announced new employment opportunities are coming to Buchanan County later this year.

CBS affiliate WJHL reports a news release from VCEDA states “up to 110 new jobs will be coming to the Southern Gap area of Buchanan County.”

The jobs stem from the relocation and expansion of the Virginia Employment Commission’s customer service call center.

According to VCEDA Executive Director Jonathan Belcher, the changes to the call center was first discussed in 2020 as a way to better accommodate employees during the pandemic.

“VEC has been a key partner in our region for many years and Buchanan County and VCEDA were involved in VEC’s initial location to the county around 20 years ago,” Belcher said. “When we became aware of VEC’s need for additional capacity, Buchanan County and VCEDA reached out to VEC to propose the larger facility at Southern Gap and that VEC expand its workforce in the region.”

A $200,000 grant from the Cumberland Plateau Planning District Commission’s CProp program helped support the project.

The move is expected to be complete in March.

The release states that more than 100 people are currently employed at the call center. The expansion will make VEC’s employment number in the county more than 200.