Advertisement

America’s COVID group immunity is growing, but there’s a long way to go

People who’ve already had COVID-19 should still get the vaccine
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 12:23 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – As many as a third of Americans may now have some degree of protection against COVID-19, according to a new CNN analysis.

Between coronavirus vaccinations and natural immunity for those who have recovered from an infection, about 12%, and perhaps as much as a third, of Americans have some immunity.

But, officials urge continued vigilance.

“Getting vaccinated does not say now I have a free pass to travel, nor does it say that I have a free pass to put aside all of the public health measures that we talk about all the time,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, said.

About 6% of the U.S. population has been vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

While cases across much of the country are plateauing, that’s not expected to last.

The virus keeps mutating.

“What we’re not going to see are these new variants – much more infectious viruses, much more easily transmitted even causing more serious illness – are now going to overlay on top of that very high baseline,” said Michael Osterholm with the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota.

“So, what we can expect to see in the course of the next … 6 to 14 weeks is something we haven’t even come close to experiencing yet.”

But, health experts say, even with the virus variants, there is something that we can do to keep infection numbers down.

“The good news is that it’s still spread by small droplets,” according to Dr. Paul Offit, a member of the Food and Drug Administration’s vaccine advisory group. “It still can be largely prevented by masking and physical distancing.”

One final thing to keep in mind.

Experts say people who’ve already had COVID-19 should still get the vaccine, because it should provide additional immunity.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Governor Beshear announced close to 70 deaths Thursday, revealed new vaccine sites
London KY theft
Can you help police identify these two?
Susan Schell
Kentucky woman missing for almost a week
Man fleeing troopers hits car, killing mother, 2 young kids
It happened on Bear Run Road just off Route 7 between Gallipolis and Crown City
Woman and 4-year-old killed in crash, 6-year-old seriously injured

Latest News

John Scroggins & Erika Hall
Two arrested and on drug trafficking charges near school in London.
LIVE: Biden visits Walter Reed
Cecily Steinmetz said it all started with a picture, when she was ready and happy to make her...
‘I was shocked’: Woman shares story of relationship with former Texas police chief facing criminal charges
The GameStop frenzy on Wall Street has investors, and much of the internet, enthralled.
GameStop soars again; Wall Street bends under the pressure
‘I was shocked’: Woman shares story of relationship with former Texas police chief