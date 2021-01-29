2021 WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic Tournament Bracket

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Some call it one of the best invitational tournaments in the Bluegrass. Keeping with tradition, the WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic returns for the 34th time beginning Monday, February 1st at Perry County Central High School.

While the tournament will still showcase eight talented boys’ teams and six outstanding girls’ programs, the COVID-19 pandemic has led to some changes. You can read about those here.

We want to thank our corporate sponsors Food City, Kentucky Farm Bureau, ARH and Appalachian Wireless, along with all of our generous donors for their continued support.

Since the tournament started, we have awarded more than 2,000 scholarships and generated $4 million for local students and schools.

Below, you will find a breakdown of the tournament pairings with the game nights and times. The bracket will update when each team advances and show who they play next.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.