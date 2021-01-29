Advertisement

2021 WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic Tournament Bracket

The 2021 WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic will start Monday, February 1st at Perry...
The 2021 WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic will start Monday, February 1st at Perry County Central High School.(WYMT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 10:46 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Some call it one of the best invitational tournaments in the Bluegrass. Keeping with tradition, the WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic returns for the 34th time beginning Monday, February 1st at Perry County Central High School.

While the tournament will still showcase eight talented boys’ teams and six outstanding girls’ programs, the COVID-19 pandemic has led to some changes. You can read about those here.

We want to thank our corporate sponsors Food City, Kentucky Farm Bureau, ARH and Appalachian Wireless, along with all of our generous donors for their continued support.

Since the tournament started, we have awarded more than 2,000 scholarships and generated $4 million for local students and schools.

Below, you will find a breakdown of the tournament pairings with the game nights and times. The bracket will update when each team advances and show who they play next.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Governor Beshear announced close to 70 deaths Thursday, revealed new vaccine sites
London KY theft
Can you help police identify these two?
Susan Schell
Kentucky woman missing for almost a week
Man fleeing troopers hits car, killing mother, 2 young kids
Phase 1C for COVID-19 vaccines have been adjusted, smokers have been removed

Latest News

Kentucky Wildcats guard Rhyne Howard (10) brings the ball up court during the first half of an...
No. 15 Kentucky takes down Alabama at Rupp Arena
New dates and times announced for 34th annual WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic
New dates and times announced for 34th annual WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic
WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic undergoes changes due to COVID-19
WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic undergoes changes due to COVID-19 6 p.m.
Due to the delay in the start of the high school basketball season, the 34th annual WYMT...
WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic undergoes changes due to COVID-19