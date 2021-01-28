VDH: Four Southwest Virginia counties report nearly 20 COVID-19 related deaths in just more than one week

RICHMOND, Va. (WYMT/WJHL) - COVID-19 related deaths in the counties WYMT covers in Southwest Virginia are climbing.

Between Wednesday, January 20th and Thursday, January 28th, the Virginia Department of Health reported 18 new deaths in Buchanan, Dickenson, Lee and Wise County.

In that time span, Wise County recorded the most deaths with seven, Buchanan reported five, Dickenson and Lee County reported three each. The three in Lee County were reported Thursday.

Statewide, VDH reported 396,440 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 493,674.

VDH reports there have been 5,566 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

The Virginia Department of Health does not report recoveries from the virus.

Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers from the WYMT coverage area as of Thursday, January 28th:

Buchanan County – 1,077 cases / 77 hospitalizations / 31 deaths (9 new cases)

Dickenson County – 815 cases / 34 hospitalizations / 14 deaths (-2 cases)

Lee County – 2,114 cases / 86 hospitalizations / 36 deaths (31 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization/ 3 new deaths)

Norton – 230 cases / 15 hospitalizations / 2 deaths (2 new cases)

Wise County – 2,621 cases / 135 hospitalizations / 84 deaths (10 new cases)

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.