Snow ends for now, slick roads likely across the region early

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Our Winter Weather Alert Day coverage continues as temperatures stay near or below freezing today and drop into the teens overnight.

Today and Tonight

Outside of a few flurries possible this morning, the bulk of the snow has moved out of the region. From the early reports, you either received quite a bit of snow or very little. Cloudy skies and temperatures below freezing will start the day, so be extra careful if you have to travel early. Black ice will be a big issue on roads that were originally just wet overnight.

The sunshine will come out later, but it will not bring a lot of warmth with it. Temperatures will stay near or below freezing and drop into the teens in most locations overnight under clear skies. Even if we do see some melting, the moisture will re-freeze overnight, so the Friday morning drive could be just as bad as today.

Extended Forecast

We get a break from everything on Friday, except the cold. Sunny skies are the name of the game to wrap up the work and school week and temperatures will climb into the upper 30s during the day before crashing into the low 20s overnight. We’ll add a few more clouds into the mix as we head toward Saturday morning.

The weekend forecast could be a mess. While we look to stay dry most of Saturday, rain chances will move into the region late Saturday evening and stick around through Sunday. Depending on the temperature where you are, the rain could transition into snow overnight and some higher elevations could see some light accumulations. I think most of the valleys stay warm enough to keep the transition from happening. We’ll keep a close eye on it.

Sunday, temperatures climb into the low 50s, even with the soggy forecast, but will fall again overnight, this time to around freezing for everyone. That means the rain will transition into snow by Monday morning and looks to hang around off and on all day for the first day of February.

While it’s too far out right now for a true first call for snow, if the models stay consistent over the next couple of days, most of you will see snow on the ground again to start the new month. More on that as we get closer!

