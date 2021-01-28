Advertisement

Sleep cycles influenced by the moon phases, study suggests

The moon may impact the tides, and our sleep as well.
A full moon over Arlington, Virginia.
A full moon over Arlington, Virginia.(Source: NASA/Joel Kowsky, File)
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 4:09 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/CNN) - The moon may impact the tides, and our sleep as well. That’s according to a new study published in Science Advances.

Published Wednesday, the study says that in the days leading up to a full moon, people go to bed later and sleep less. On average, study coauther Horacio de la Iglesia said that participants went to bed 30 minutes later and slept 50 minutes less. Iglesia is a professor of biology at the University of Washington in Seattle.

CNN reported that researchers outfitted each participant with a sleep monitor to track their sleep schedules over the course of one to two lunar cycles. The study added that only 98 people, from three different Toba Indigenous communities in Argentina, participated in the study. One community had no access to electricity, one had some access and the third had full access.

Regardless of access, the study said a strong pattern showed all groups went to bed later and slept less in the days leading up to a full moon.

After studying data from the Toba communities, researchers said they compared their results with sleep data collected from 464 Seattle students for another study and found the same pattern.

Go here for the full report from CNN.

