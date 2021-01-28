Advertisement

SC Senate passes Fetal Heartbeat Bill aimed at restricting most abortions

The Fetal Heartbeat Bill now goes to the South Carolina House, where it’s likely to pass.
The Fetal Heartbeat Bill now goes to the South Carolina House, where it’s likely to pass.(WIS, file image)
By WIS staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 2:25 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina lawmakers in the Senate have voted to pass the Fetal Heartbeat Bill after several days of debate.

The bill now goes to the House, where it’s likely to pass.

Republicans hold majorities in both chambers, and they’ve made it a priority to pass this legislation after failed attempts in the past.

With a vote of 30 to 13, senators voted to pass the Fetal Heartbeat Bill.

One Democrat voted with Republican in favor of the bill: Kent Williams, of Marion. Alternately, one Republican voted against the bill: Sandy Senn, of Charleston.

The bill would ban abortions in the state once a heartbeat is detected, which usually occurs around six to eight weeks into a woman’s pregnancy.

Senators did vote to add four exceptions to the ban: in the case of rape, incest, a fetal anomaly, or if the mother’s life is threatened by her pregnancy.

Gov. Henry McMaster has been vocal in his support of the bill, urging lawmakers to pass it.

Similar laws passed in other states have been tied up in court battles. However, proponents of South Carolina’s Fetal Heartbeat Bill say the opinion of the courts are changing, and they believe the new conservative majority in the Supreme Court will help their case.

Copyright 2021 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for most of our counties. Our mountain counties are...
Accumulating snowfall likely for most tonight
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.
New COVID-19 variant found in Kentucky, details and reassurance discussed in Wednesday’s COVID-19 briefing
Whitley County teacher struggles with long term effects from COVID-19
’I thought, it can’t happen to me’: Whitley County man experiences long term effects after COVID-19 diagnosis
COVID-19 variant in Kentucky, doctors say following health guidelines is our tool to slow the spread
While most locations will not see a lot of snow with this system, the higher elevations, those...
Winter weather returns to the mountains, light accumulations likely

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in...
Biden opens sign-up window for uninsured in time of COVID-19
Six people have died after a liquid nitrogen leak at a northeast Georgia poultry plant...
Liquid nitrogen leak in Ga. poultry plant kills 6
President Biden signed healthcare executive orders on Thursday.
Biden signs healthcare executive orders
Donna Lay
Williamsburg woman missing for almost a month