Project Calypso opens new windows in Southwest Virginia grain market

(WJHL) — One growing industry within the hills and farms of Southwest Virginia includes that of the specialty grain market, which allows farmers to partake in the craft beverage industry and opens new windows of opportunity for business and profit within the region.

CBS affiliate WJHL reports Project Calypso, an effort from InvestSWVA, aims to create new opportunities for farmers to harvest high-quality barley that later plays a key role in the development of craft beverages.

InvestSWVA hosted a Zoom interview with Southwest Virginia officials along with agricultural experts and a handful of the best brewers and maltsters in the southeast on Wednesday night.

Will Clear of the Virginia Department of Mines, Minerals and Energy’s economic development team said this initiative stems from land that was once used throughout an era that provided most electricity from mining.

Since the plummet of the coal mining industry in Southwest Virginia, many struggled from the loss of jobs, which took a hit on the area’s economy.

Will Payne of InvestSWVA sees Southwest Virginia as a breeding ground for barley, which would throw area farmers into the playing field of the growing craft beverage industry.

“Project Calypso highlights Southwest Virginia’s potential to be a significant player in the craft beverage industry,” Payne said. “Not just locally, but all around Virginia.”

You can read more about this story here.