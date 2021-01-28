’Planting the seeds’: Pikeville Creative Community planning for the future

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The City of Pikeville is inviting the community to be a part of its future.

The Pikeville Creative Community is a group of business owners, creative people, and anyone who wants to help the community succeed. The group is touted as a grassroots space “where you get to be part of a team to reimagine and rebuild the future” of Pikeville.

Working with the city, small businesses, and other local entities, the group aims to “make Pikeville the best Pikeville it can be.”

“There’s still a long way to go,” said Pikeville Business Retention and Expansion Manager Jeffery Justice. “But proactively putting the pieces in place to really build a strong, beautiful town.”

The group hosted a virtual planning meeting, Thursday, with several breakout rooms to discuss plans for moving forward. From parking concerns to beautification projects, many believe the success of future generations depends on the work that can be accomplished now.

“It takes generations to make change. So we’ve got to start planting the seeds and working them into the ground,” said Pikeville man Frank Dawahare. “And we may not see our dream today, but if we ever hope to bring people back- especially our loved ones- we’ve gotta give them something to come back to.”

The meeting was the second hosted by the group, and there are plans to continue the conversation in the weeks to come.

City Manager Philip Elswick said it is all about seeking the community’s input to create a town they are proud to call home.

“We can have any number of ideas, but if that’s not what people want? I mean, that’s who we represent and work for,” Elswick said. “We need to do the things that they want us to do, within reason.”

He said the feedback and ideas are vital in moving forward and being part of the conversation in formats like this are the best way to see how the ideas of the people can meld with the city’s ongoing plans for progress.

“It’s easy to say this or that should be done,” said Elswick. “But oftentimes, that idea’s been considered and it won’t work for any number of reasons. But when we get into a forum of this nature, where we can all talk together, face-to-face, discuss those ideas, brainstorm, and really work through them in a detailed way, it really benefits everybody.”

Elswick said he encourages business owners, local musicians, community members, or anyone with an investment in the region to be a part of the process.

“We’ll be working through all of those ideas and certainly seek to implement as many of them as we can,” Elswick said.

