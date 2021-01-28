North Laurel leads the state in scoring averaging 95 ppg

LONDON, Ky. (WKYT) - On first appearance the North Laurel Jaguars look like you average team, but once the whistle blows, this team turns into a scoring juggernaut.

“Coin the term spurtability and you know that this team has it,” says second-year coach Nate Valentine. “They can be on zero and then you look up and they’ve got 25 four minutes later.”

The Jaguars are averaging 95 points a game and have 98 or better five times.

The secret to the success through eight games is simple. Pass the ball and find the open man and go as fast as you can.

“Very unselfish. We take pride in how deep we are and how unselfish we are,” says sophomore guard Clay Sizemore.

Valentine agrees. “They’re unselfish and I’ve had other teams which are unselfish too, but these guys they really don’t care who scores.”

“Everyone of us would rather make one more pass to our teammates and see them score instead of go out and jack up a stupid shot ourselves.” That is according to Reed Sheppard who also uses the “u-word” about his Jaguar teammates. “So, this team is very very unselfish and is really really fun to be a part of.”

With every team there is usually one star and for North Laurel that is Reed Sheppard. The sophomore is one of the leading scorers in the state at 31 points a night, but he is also an assist machine.

“Which I mean it sounds crazy because you know he scores so much, but it’s true,” believes Ryan Davidson. “I mean he (Sheppard) averages probably ten of 12 assists a game.”

In fact, on the season, Sheppard has 83 assists (10.3 per game) compared to only 28 turnovers.

The Jags are ranked 4th in the state, but Clay Sizemore says their ultimate goal is to number one.

“That’s to get a state championship. So we work hard each and every day. We put in the work we work towards our main goal.”

