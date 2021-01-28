Advertisement

Nissan recalls 354K Pathfinder SUVs for brake light problem

This Feb. 14, 2013 file photo shows the Nissan logo on the grill of a 2013 Nissan Pathfinder on...
This Feb. 14, 2013 file photo shows the Nissan logo on the grill of a 2013 Nissan Pathfinder on display at the 2013 Pittsburgh Auto Show in Pittsburgh. Nissan is recalling over 354,000 Pathfinder SUVs worldwide because the brake lights can stay on all the time. It's the second recall for the same problem. The recall covers certain Pathfinders from the 2013 through 2015 model years.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 8:28 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Nissan is recalling over 354,000 Pathfinder SUVs worldwide because the brake lights can stay on all the time.

It’s the second recall for the same problem.

The recall covers certain Pathfinders from the 2013 through 2015 model years.

The automaker says a stop lamp relay can get stuck in the on position. The problem can limit engine power and let drivers shift out of park or start the engine without a foot on the brake pedal.

Dealers will inspect the switch and reposition it if necessary starting in March. They’ll also replace a relay.

The 2013 and 2014 models were recalled in 2016. The latest recall has a new repair and adds the 2015 model year.

For more information on recalls, visit the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s recall page.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for most of our counties. Our mountain counties are...
Accumulating snowfall likely for most tonight
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.
New COVID-19 variant found in Kentucky, details and reassurance discussed in Wednesday’s COVID-19 briefing
Whitley County teacher struggles with long term effects from COVID-19
’I thought, it can’t happen to me’: Whitley County man experiences long term effects after COVID-19 diagnosis
While most locations will not see a lot of snow with this system, the higher elevations, those...
Winter weather returns to the mountains, light accumulations likely
COVID-19 variant in Kentucky, doctors say following health guidelines is our tool to slow the spread

Latest News

FILE - In this March 29, 2002 file photo, Ahmad Saeed Omar Sheikh, the alleged mastermind...
Pakistani court: Release man accused in Daniel Pearl’s death
FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017 file photo, Former New York Giant Michael Strahan poses...
AP sources: Michael Strahan tests positive for COVID-19
Alexei Navalny, center, and his wife Yulia travel on an airport bus as they arrive at the...
Russian court rejects Navalny’s appeal; allies detained
An iPhone update in the spring will include a long-awaited feature known as App Tracking...
Apple to crack down on tracking iPhone users in early spring