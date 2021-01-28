Advertisement

Man in Harlan arrested on wanton endangerment charges

Denver Shackleford
Denver Shackleford(none)
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 11:38 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Wednesday, the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic complaint in the Coalgood area.

When Police arrived, they found 23-year-old Denver Shackleford of Harlan outside the home. Deputies spoke with a caller inside the home who told police Shackleford had shoved her and pinned her against the wall attempting to stab her with a knife.

Shackleford was arrested and charged with wanton endangerment, assault, and criminal mischief. He was taken to the Harlan County Detention Center with a $2,000 full cash bond.

The case is currently under investigation by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office.

