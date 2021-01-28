Advertisement

Man fleeing troopers hits car, killing mother, 2 young kids

(WVLT)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 7:20 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A man fleeing Tennessee state troopers sped into a city intersection and slammed his truck into a car, killing a mother and her two young children, authorities said.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol was chasing a truck driven by Michael Don Shepherd on Tuesday morning when Shepherd sped into the intersection in the city of Cookeville and struck a car driven by Amanda Chatman, the Cookeville Police Department said in a news release.

Chatman, 24, and her 3 and 4-year-old children were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Shepherd, 25, was arrested, charged with three counts of vehicular homicide and evading arrest, and booked into a county jail. It could not be determined immediately if he had an attorney who could speak for him.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for most of our counties. Our mountain counties are...
Accumulating snowfall likely for most tonight
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.
New COVID-19 variant found in Kentucky, details and reassurance discussed in Wednesday’s COVID-19 briefing
Whitley County teacher struggles with long term effects from COVID-19
’I thought, it can’t happen to me’: Whitley County man experiences long term effects after COVID-19 diagnosis
COVID-19 variant in Kentucky, doctors say following health guidelines is our tool to slow the spread
While most locations will not see a lot of snow with this system, the higher elevations, those...
Winter weather returns to the mountains, light accumulations likely

Latest News

Donna Lay
Williamsburg woman missing for almost a month
Susan Schell
Kentucky woman missing for almost a week
Legislation combating elder abuse advances in Virginia General Assembly
Denver Shackleford
Man in Harlan arrested on wanton endangerment charges
Generic Coronavirus
VDH: Four Southwest Virginia counties report nearly 20 COVID-19 related deaths in just more than one week