Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers on Thursday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Health departments across Eastern Kentucky released new coronavirus numbers on Thursday.

The Bell County Health Department reported 17 new cases bringing the total to 2,413 with 138 of those active.

The Kentucky River District Health Department reported six new cases bringing the total to 882. Leslie County has seven new cases bringing the total to 670. There are eight new cases in Letcher County bringing the total to 1,462. Perry County reported 17 new cases bringing the total to 1,955.

The Harlan County Health Department reported 11 new cases bringing the total to 2,186.

The Whitley County Health Department reported 37 new cases bringing the total to 2,983 with 269 of those active.

The Cumberland Valley District Health Department reported six new cases in Clay County bringing the total to 1,779 with 222 of those active. Jackson County reported six new cases bringing the total to 680 with 139 of those active. There are three new cases in Rockcastle Couty bringing the total to 673 with 79 of those active.

The Lawrence County Health Department reported four new cases bringing the total to 1,068 with 78 of those active.

The Floyd County Health Department reported 23 new cases bringing the total to 2,674 with 370 of those active.

The Knox County Health Department reported 26 new cases with four of those being children. This brings the county’s total to 2,702 with 217 of those active. The health department also had four COVID-19 exposure warnings Thursday. Health leaders say if you visited Long John Silver’s in Barbourville on Monday, Jan 25th between 8 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. or on Tuesday, Jan 26th between 8 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. you may have been exposed to the virus. If you visited the Long John Silver’s in Corbin on Saturday, Jan, 23rd between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. you may have been exposed. Health leaders also say if you visited McDonald’s in Barbourville on Sunday, Jan 24th between 5 p.m. and 12 a.m. or Monday, Jan. 25th between 8:30 p.m. and 4 a.m. you may have been exposed to the virus. And finally, if you visited McDonald’s in Corbin on W. Cumberland Gap Pkwy. on Monday, Jan 25th between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 26th between 6 a.m. and 11 a.m. or Wednesday, Jan. 27th between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m you may have been exposed.

