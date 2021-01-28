Legislation combating elder abuse advances in Virginia General Assembly

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – Bills that allow adult protective service workers to get court-ordered protection for elders in danger have advanced in the Virginia General Assembly.

According to a release from Wise County Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp, the identical bills passed on January 27th, 2021. House Bill 2018 passed the House of Delegates 100-0 and Senate Bill 1297 passed 39-0.

The proposed legislation was created due to requests from organizations and individuals concerned with elder justice. The release says the Virginia Criminal Justice Conference was among those advocating for the bills.

Slemp testified in both the House and Senate before committees considering the protective measures.

The release also states the late Senator Ben Chafin had planned to introduce the measure during the 2021 session. Following his death on January 1st, Senator Mark Obenshain (R-Harrisonburg) and Delegate Mike Mullin (D-Newport News) introduced the legislation on his behalf.

