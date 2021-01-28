Advertisement

Kentucky woman missing for almost a week

Susan Schell
Susan Schell(Laurel County Sheriff's Office)
By Brooke Marshall
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 1:41 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County Sheriff’s office is looking for a woman who has been missing for almost a week.

48-year-old Susan Schell was last seen on Stewart Road, south of London, on Friday, January 22nd.

She was wearing blue jeans, a black t-shirt, and had no shoes on.

Please contact the Laurel County sheriff’s office at 606-864-6600 if you have any information.

