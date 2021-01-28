Advertisement

Isolated slick spots tonight, wind chills in the teens

WYMT Cold
By Paige Noel
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 3:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We did not get above freezing today so roads are likely still slick especially in those higher elevations and on the backroads.

Tonight and Tomorrow

Flurries are ending this evening with clouds clearing. We will see those clear skies tonight which will allow temperatures to drop into the mid to upper teens. By Friday morning it’ll feel like the lower teens for some! We will continue our Winter Weather Alert Day due to the cold temperatures and isolated slick spots overnight.

We will see more sunshine with highs getting into the mid-30s. That should help the slick roads later in the day. Mostly clear skies continue Friday night with overnight lows dropping into the lower 20s.

The Weekend

We will start out your Saturday with some sunshine but clouds and showers increase later Saturday. Highs look to get back into the mid to upper 40s with overnight lows dropping into the mid to upper 30s. Temperatures increase Saturday night into Sunday as a low pressure system moves into the region.

Soggy weather arrives Sunday with highs getting into the lower 50s. Temperatures will drop Sunday night allowing that rain to possibly turn into snow as we head into the new work week. Overnight lows will drop into the low to mid-30s.

Extended Forecast

Highs on Monday and Tuesday will be in the mid-30s. We could possibly see snow throughout the day on Monday with a few flurries on Tuesday.

Sun and clouds return Wednesday with highs getting back into the lower 40s. There is another chance for soggy weather Thursday.

